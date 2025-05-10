Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Clinch Series vs Iowa

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

DES MOINES, Iowa – Dax Whitney and Nelson Keljo combined to strike out 16 Iowa batters and Aiva Arquette hit his 17th home run of the season as No. 10 Oregon State clinched the series with a 5-1 win Saturday.

Whitney worked the first six innings, equaling a season-high with 11 strikeouts en route to the win, pushing him to a 4-3 mark this season. He scattered just three hits and a run with two walks in the win.

Keljo picked up where Whitney left off, coming on in relief to open the seventh. He struck out the side in his first frame and ended the day with three scoreless innings, scattering two hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

He got the save, his first of the year.

The Beavers (37-12) managed just six hits off three Iowa (32-17) pitchers, but made them count.

Arquette opened Oregon State’s scoring with a two-run blast in the third inning, his 17th long ball of the season.

A few batters later, and with Wilson Weber and AJ Singer on after a walk and hit by pitch, respectively, Canon Reeder drilled an 0-1 pitch over third baseman Jaixen Frost’s head for a two-run double.

Iowa got on the board in the sixth but the Beavers scored the game’s final run on a double play ball of Weber’s bat in the seventh.

Oregon State gave Iowa starter Aaron Savary his first loss of the year, pushing him to 7-1 on the year. He allowed four runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State and Iowa conclude the three-game series with a 10:02 a.m. PT first pitch (12:02 p.m. in Iowa) Sunday at Principal Park. The game will be live streamed on B1G+ and fans can listen in with Josh Worden on the Beaver Sports Network and the Varsity Network app.

Oregon State Notes

• Aiva Arquette moved into a tie for fifth in the OSU record books with Adley Rutschman (2019) and Jacob Melton (2022) with his 17th home run of the season.

• Dax Whitney now has 83 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings this season, an average of 13.5 per nine.

• The Beavers improved to 21-7 in day games.

• OSU also improved to 30-6 when scoring first. The Beavers are 147-43 when scoring first under Mitch Canham.

• Oregon State is now 24-10 away from Corvallis this season.

OSU Athletics