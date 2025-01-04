Oregon State adds another TE to the mix in Miami's Riley Williams

The Oregon State football program has added another tight end to their room in the form of Miami (FL) transfer Riley Williams.

A native of Portland, Oregon, Williams will come to Corvallis after two seasons with the Hurricanes. In his two seasons with Miami, Williams played in 21 games, totaling 15 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown.

This fall, the Oregon native had a small role with seven receptions for 115 yards. The Beavers hosted the former Hurricane for a visit on Friday...

While a native of Oregon, Williams played part of his high school football career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Before transferring to IMG Academy, Williams attended Central Catholic in Portland.

As a high school prospect, Williams was a four-star prospect and a member of the Rivals250 ranked as the No. 131 player nationally and the No. 6 tight end. Rivals rank him as a top-350 player available in the transfer portal.

The Beavers are set to have seven tight ends on their roster for next season, including recent BYU transfer Jackson Bowers. Beavers fans can view the program's complete scholarship depth chart, here.