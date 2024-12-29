Transfer Analysis: What Is Oregon State Getting In DL Tahjae Mullix?

With the Oregon State football team recently landing Western Carolina defensive lineman, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down what he brings to the Beavers!

Oregon State's defensvie line was a major weakness in 2024 and this transfer portal window was an important priority for Trent Bray and the Beavers's defensive coaching staff. Among their additions was Western Carolina transfer Tahjae Mullix. He comes to Corvallis with two years of eligibility after playing two seasons with the Catamounts where he showed solid production.

