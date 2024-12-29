Transfer Analysis: What Is Oregon State Getting In DL Tahjae Mullix?

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team recently landing Western Carolina defensive lineman, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down what he brings to the Beavers!
Beavers continue to add depth to defenisve line room
Oregon State's defensvie line was a major weakness in 2024 and this transfer portal window was an important priority for Trent Bray and the Beavers's defensive coaching staff. Among their additions was Western Carolina transfer Tahjae Mullix. He comes to Corvallis with two years of eligibility after playing two seasons with the Catamounts where he showed solid production.