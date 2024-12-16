Oregon State lands Western Carolina transfer DL Tahjae Mullix

The Oregon State Beavers have added a transfer portal commitment from Western Carolina defensive line transfer Tahjae Mullix.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman is coming off a 2024 season in which he played in 12 games, totaling 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. He also had one pass deflection.

For his career, Mullix has played in 22 games recording 49 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Mullix is the second player to join Oregon State via the transfer portal, joining Arizona OL transfer J.T. Hand... He’ll have one season of eligibility with the Beavers…

