Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 16 Recap

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With week 16 of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!
MORE: OL Flavio Gonzalez Enters Portal | Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Walker Harris? | Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In OL Keyon Cox | Offseason Movement Tracker | Scholarship Chart
On 53-Man Roster
WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts
-> In Indy's 38-30 win over Tennessee, Gould was mostly featured on special teams... He saw nine total snaps and returned three kickoffs for 97 yards and two punts for 18 yards. Gould has started to make more of an impact with the Colts to close out the regular season...
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> Musgrave was activated off IR ahead of the Packers' 34-0 win against the New Orleans Saints. He didn't secure his one target from Jordan Love in his eight snaps, but will certainly be looking to ramp up as the Packers look to make a postseason push...
S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers
-> In Green Bay's 34-0 win over the Saints, Oladapo saw extended action at free safety, playing 15 snaps. He also played five snaps on special teams and finished with one tackle.
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Seumalo made his 11th straight start at left guard for the Steelers in their 34-17 loss to Baltimore and played 63 snaps.
OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints
-> Fuaga started at left tackle for the Saints (15th of the year) and saw 55 snaps in the 34-0 loss to the Packers.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Beavers Land Nebraska DL | Beavers Land USC LB | RB Coach Hotboard V1.0 | Beavers Land WVU DB | Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Maalik Murphy?
WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys
-> In Dallas' 26-24 win over Tampa Bay, Cooks started at wide receiver and saw 46 snaps. He hauled in all three of his targets from QB Cooper Rush and finished with 48 yards, averaging 16 yards per catch.
S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins
-> In Miami's 29-17 win over San Francisco, Poyer started at strong safety and saw 64 snaps. He finished with seven tackles (second-most on defense)...
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> Brandel started at left guard (15th of the year) in the Vikings' 27-24 win over Seattle and played 66 snaps.
ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams
-> In LA's 19-9 win over New York, Speights made his seventh-straight start of the season at inside linebacker and saw 38 snaps. He finished with five tackles and one pass deflection and remains one of the true bright spots on a young Rams' defense.
DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots
-> In New England's 24-21 loss to Buffalo, Austin made his first start of the season at cornerback, playing 43 snaps. He finished with two tackles and one pass breakup...
P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers
-> In Carolina's 36-30 win over Arizona, Hekker punted five times for 223 yards. He averaged 44.6 yards per punt, landed one inside the '20, and had a long punt of 57 yards on the afternoon...
On Practice Squad
RB Deshaun Fenwick
-> Recently signed to the Green Bay Packers practice squad, the former Oregon State Beaver running back will be looking to get back into the show. He's likely a depth piece for now but he could see action if any injuries mount... He reunites with Musgrave and Oladapo in Green Bay...
WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants
-> After having a brief stint on the active roster and earning his first stats of the season, Hodgins remains on the Giants' practice squad...
DB Ryan Cooper Jr. - Seattle Seahawks
-> After being let go by Baltimore's practice squad, Cooper was recently picked up by the Seattle Seahawks and is on their practice squad.
RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
-> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back.
DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings
-> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did...
QB Jake Luton - Las Vegas Raiders
-> With Gardner Minshew out for the season and Aidan O'Connell on the shelf the Las Vegas Raiders are down to just Desmond Ridder and Carter Bradley at quarterback and elected to sign the former Oregon State signal-caller to their practice squad... The Raiders will be Luton's sixth different team, as he was most recently signed to the Panthers' practice squad ahead of the 2024 campaign. He's thrown for 473 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions during his lone playing time in 2020 in three games with the Jaguars...
DB Steven Nelson - Kansas City Chiefs
-> Summoned out of retirement by the team that drafted him, Nelson is officially back in the show after injuries to the Chiefs' defensive backfield forced them to search for additional depth. While Nelson was out of the league for a few months, it wouldn't surprise me if he were essentially waiting for an opportunity like this to ring chase in his twilight time, and he should be able to hit the ground running in KC...
Injured Reserve/OUT
DB Rejzohn Wright - New Orleans Saints
-> The Saints placed Wright on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear whether he will play yet this season.
DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions
-> Peko suffered what is expected to be a season-ending pectoral injury in the Lions' win over Dallas...
TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans
-> Quitoriano was recently played on IR with a knee injury - it's unclear how long he'll be out
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson