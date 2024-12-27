Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 16 Recap

With week 16 of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!

WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts

-> In Indy's 38-30 win over Tennessee, Gould was mostly featured on special teams... He saw nine total snaps and returned three kickoffs for 97 yards and two punts for 18 yards. Gould has started to make more of an impact with the Colts to close out the regular season...

TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers

-> Musgrave was activated off IR ahead of the Packers' 34-0 win against the New Orleans Saints. He didn't secure his one target from Jordan Love in his eight snaps, but will certainly be looking to ramp up as the Packers look to make a postseason push...

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> In Green Bay's 34-0 win over the Saints, Oladapo saw extended action at free safety, playing 15 snaps. He also played five snaps on special teams and finished with one tackle.

OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> Seumalo made his 11th straight start at left guard for the Steelers in their 34-17 loss to Baltimore and played 63 snaps.

OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints

-> Fuaga started at left tackle for the Saints (15th of the year) and saw 55 snaps in the 34-0 loss to the Packers.

WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys

-> In Dallas' 26-24 win over Tampa Bay, Cooks started at wide receiver and saw 46 snaps. He hauled in all three of his targets from QB Cooper Rush and finished with 48 yards, averaging 16 yards per catch.

S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins

-> In Miami's 29-17 win over San Francisco, Poyer started at strong safety and saw 64 snaps. He finished with seven tackles (second-most on defense)...

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> Brandel started at left guard (15th of the year) in the Vikings' 27-24 win over Seattle and played 66 snaps.

ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams

-> In LA's 19-9 win over New York, Speights made his seventh-straight start of the season at inside linebacker and saw 38 snaps. He finished with five tackles and one pass deflection and remains one of the true bright spots on a young Rams' defense.

DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots

-> In New England's 24-21 loss to Buffalo, Austin made his first start of the season at cornerback, playing 43 snaps. He finished with two tackles and one pass breakup...

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers

-> In Carolina's 36-30 win over Arizona, Hekker punted five times for 223 yards. He averaged 44.6 yards per punt, landed one inside the '20, and had a long punt of 57 yards on the afternoon...