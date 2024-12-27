Oregon State OL Flavio Gonzalez Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt-senior offensive lineman Flavio Gonzalez will be entering the transfer portal in the wake of the news that he's got one more season of eligibility.

"Due to the new NCAA JR College Eligibility Ruling, I'll be permitted to compete in one more season," Gonzalez posted to X. "With that being said, I'll be entering my name into the transfer portal and looking to play one more year as a grad transfer. Thank you my teammates and coaches at Oregon State!

Gonzalez is coming off a season with the Beavers where he stepped into a crucial role at right guard after starter Tyler Voltin went down with an injury. He saw action in all 12 games but started 10 straight to close out the season, providing consistency at RG.

As a redshirt junior in 2023, Gonzalez was a key backup, seeing action in six contests against UC Davis, California, UCLA, Colorado, Stanford, and Washington. He played in two contests in 2022 and took a redshirt season.

Before Oregon State Gonzalez spent time at Butler and Southwestern Community College... He joins Luka Vincic as one of the two Beaver offensive linemen to seek the portal this offseason...

