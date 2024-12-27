Transfer Analysis: What Is Oregon State Getting In DE/EDGE Walker Harris?

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team recently landing Southern Utah defensive end/EDGE rusher Walker Harris, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down what he brings to the Beavers!
How The Beavers Landed Harris?
Harris first saw the field for Southern Utah this fall and put together a quality season as an edge rusher. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end / outside linebacker recorded nearly 40 quarterback pressures and 24 total quarterback hurries. Following the quality season, he entered the transfer portal at the beginning of the month The Beavers quickly showed interest in the North Carolina native and the rest was history.