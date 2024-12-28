Oregon State EDGE Nikko Taylor Set To Return In 2025

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State football team and head coach Trent Bray received great news on Saturday morning as outside linebacker Nikko Taylor announced he would return next season.

The 6-foot-5, 257-pounder was set to exhaust his eligibility after the 2024 campaign, but in the wake of the recent JUCO court ruling, he now has another season of eligibility and elected to return to Corvallis.

Previously, Taylor had declared for the NFL Draft; now, he'll withdraw his name and return to OSU as the team's most experienced and talented EDGE rusher.

He's coming off a 2024 campaign in which he led the Beavers in tackles for loss (eight), sacks (2.5), forced fumbles (two), and fumbles recovered (two). He started all 12 games for the Beavers this past season...

