Southern Utah DE Walker Harris commits to Oregon State

The Oregon State Beavers continue to be hot on the recruiting trail on Friday and have landed a third commitment, this time from defensive end Walker Harris, a Southern Utah transfer.
He has one year of eligibility remaining...
The Summerfield, North Carolina native also spent time at the University of Sioux Falls for three seasons before transferring to SU.
This past season at Southern Utah, Harris recorded 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He also had two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.
