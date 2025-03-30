The Reser Files: An Updated Scouting Report on 2026 QB Commit Deagan Rose

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Class of 2026 quarterback prospect Deagan Rose has been committed to Oregon State for almost nine months now, and the 6-foot-2 signal caller out of Clovis High School in Clovis, California, continues to look like a potential steal for the Beavers.

Clovis, last July committed to Oregon State over numerous other offers, including Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cal, Houston, Iowa State, Oregon, Utah, and Virginia Tech. Every time Oregon State picks up a commitment, BeaversEdge offers scouting reports on each commitment.

However, with Rose's commitment now quite far back in the rearview window and the 2026 recruiting cycle just beginning to hit its stride, this provides a great opportunity to offer an updated scouting report on the 2026 quarterback commitment.