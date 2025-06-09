Oregon State Baseball Wins Super Regional vs Florida State, Heads To Omaha

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State hit five home runs and advanced to its eighth Men’s College World Series with a 14-10 win over Florida State Sunday in front of 4,380 fans at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Canon Reeder and Carson McEntire hit back-to-back home runs in a seven-run first inning and Trent Caraway hit a grand slam in the Beavers’ six-run third. Gavin Turley also hit a two-run home run, his 19th of the season, as OSU (47-14-1) pushed ahead to a 13-3 lead.

Tyce Peterson hit the Beavers’ last long ball of the day, a solo shot in the fourth.

Florida State (42-16) went on to score the next six runs but Nelson Keljo slammed the door on a 3-2 strikeout of Alex Lodise to end the game.

Zach Kmatz was stellar in relief, striking out two in 2 2/3 innings. He picked up the win to improve to 2-0 on the year.

Wes Mendes went just 2/3 of an inning for the Seminoles, and allowed five hits and seven runs. He took the loss to drop to 7-3 on the year.

Next Up

The full brackets for the World Series will be announced on Monday.

Oregon State Notes

• Carson McEntire made his first start since May 11 versus Iowa in Des Moines. The start marked his 11th of the season and it was his first appearance in the postseason.

• Trent Caraway led off for the first time since March 16 versus Grand Canyon. He led off the first 18 games of the season.

• The back-to-back home runs by Canon Reeder and McEntire marked the first consecutive long balls by the Beavers since Aiva Arquette and Gavin Turley Monday versus USC.

• Reeder’s home run was his first since May 16 versus Long Beach State.

• McEntire’s home run was his first since May 5 at Hawai’i.

• The Beavers set a season-high with seven runs in the first. The previous high was five on Feb. 17 in an 18-6 win over Xavier.

• The five home runs set a single-game postseason record for Oregon State, which had four in 2023 against Sam Houston and also four twice in the 2025 Corvallis Regional.

• The Beavers surpassed 100 home runs for the second consecutive season. The 103 this season are the second-most in program history, trailing the 2024 club’s 118.

• Oregon State improved to 5-1 in elimination games this postseason and 11-4 under Mitch Canham.

• OSU finished the home schedule with a 23-4 record. The Beavers have won at least 23 games at home in four consecutive seasons and 10 times since 2010.

• Sunday’s attendance of 4,380 marked the 14th game of 4,000 or more this season. The Beavers totaled 105,505 fans over 27 dates, an average of 3,908. That’s a new single-season record, surpassing 2024’s average of 3,683.

OSU Athletics