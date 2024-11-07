San Jose State vs Oregon State: The Edge Report

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
What positions does Oregon State have an edge over San Jose State in and vice versa? BeaversEdge goes position group by position group below and hands out the advantage in this week's Edge Report.
ADVANTAGE: SJSU
This one feels pretty self-explanatory. The quarterback position is a major question mark for the Beavers heading into this weekend and we may not know who the true starter is all the way up until the first offensive snap. On the other side, Walker Eget seems likely to get the start for San Jose State. He's started each of the last two games for the Spartans and while they haven't been anything spectacular and Eget has struggles of his own, the uncertainty facing the Beavers forces us to give a slight edge to San Jose State.
ADVANTAGE: San Jose State
San Jose State's struggles with protecting the quarterback have hurt their rushing stats quite a bit but the running back duo of Floyd Chalk and Jabari Bates is among the best Oregon State will have faced this season. Chalk and Bates are both averaging over 5.0 yards per carry this season despite the Spartans' having a mostly medicore offensive line when it comes to run blocking.
ADVANTAGE: San Jose State
Nick Nash is one of the best wide receivers in the country and Justin Lockhart isn't too shabby either. Nash this season has 80 receptions for 995 yards and 12 touchdowns while Lockhart has 33 receptions for 625 yards and a trio of scores. While Trent Walker has been strong for the Beavers this year, Nash and Lockhart are miles ahead of the Beavers' wide receiver room.
ADVANTAGE: Oregon State
Terry has seen his stock rise as the season has progressed. He's become a slightly bigger threat in the passing attack and remains a strong blocker otherwise. Canaan on the other hand has shown to solid this season but nothing more. He has 17 receptions for 208 yards and a score.
ADVANTAGE: OREGON STATE
Oregon State has a significant advantage at the offensive line. This San Jose State offensive line has struggled to open up lanes on the ground (Making their running back performance all the more impressive) and has also struggled to keep opposing defenders from getting to the quarterback. This season, the Spartans have allowed 82 pressures in eight games.