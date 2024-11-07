San Jose State vs Oregon State: The Edge Report

(Photo by USA TODAY/ Craig Strobeck)

QUARTERBACK STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State TBD ??? Cal Walker Eget

75.7

ADVANTAGE: SJSU This one feels pretty self-explanatory. The quarterback position is a major question mark for the Beavers heading into this weekend and we may not know who the true starter is all the way up until the first offensive snap. On the other side, Walker Eget seems likely to get the start for San Jose State. He's started each of the last two games for the Spartans and while they haven't been anything spectacular and Eget has struggles of his own, the uncertainty facing the Beavers forces us to give a slight edge to San Jose State.

RUNNING BACK STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Anthony Hankerson 78.5 SJSU Floyd Chalk

83.1

ADVANTAGE: San Jose State San Jose State's struggles with protecting the quarterback have hurt their rushing stats quite a bit but the running back duo of Floyd Chalk and Jabari Bates is among the best Oregon State will have faced this season. Chalk and Bates are both averaging over 5.0 yards per carry this season despite the Spartans' having a mostly medicore offensive line when it comes to run blocking.

TIGHT END STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Jermaine Terry II 56.8 SJSU Jackson Canaan

54.9

ADVANTAGE: Oregon State Terry has seen his stock rise as the season has progressed. He's become a slightly bigger threat in the passing attack and remains a strong blocker otherwise. Canaan on the other hand has shown to solid this season but nothing more. He has 17 receptions for 208 yards and a score.

OFFENSIVE LINE STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADES Oregon State - LT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan 77.5 Oregon State - LG Joshua Gray 73.7

Oregon State - C Van Wells 65.6 Oregon State - RG Flavio Gonzalez

71.0 Oregon State - RT Grant Starck 67.7 SJSU- LT Malik Williams 55.1 SJSU- LG Sione Nomani 55.1 SJSU- C Hudson Mesa 51.4 SJSU- RG Uluakinofo Taliauli 59.4 SJSU- RT Peseti Lapuaho 36.7

