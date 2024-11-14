Oregon State Commit Scouting Report: QB Tristan Ti'a

The first player up in our breakdown is the signal caller of the Beavers' 2025 recruiting class, Tristan Ti'a of Amador Valley in Pleasanton, California.

With the early signing period a little over a month away, BeaversEdge over the next month will be dropping scouting reports on each commitment of Oregon State's 2025 recruiting class.

Oregon State has been monitoring the development of Ti'a for quite a while. His first visit to Corvallis came over a year ago and while not receive an offer from the Beavers until this fall, the two sides remained in contact. In the meantime, the California native built a quality offer sheet consisting of Boston College, Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah, and Utah State on top of multiple FCS offers as well.

In October, the Beavrs and Ti'a set up an official visit for him to come to Corvallis for the Beavers' matchup against UNLV and as that visit was wrapping up he received an offer. Utah would also extend an offer on the same day but the official visit to Corvallis was enough to convince Ti'a to commit to the Beavers, as he did so just one day later.

Notably, Ti'a is also the cousin of former Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The Uiagalelei family had a part in Ti'a feeling comfortable with Corvallis. "Uncle Dave always has our best interest and lets us know how great an experience D.J. had here," Ti'a previously told BeaversEdge. "We've seen it first hand on our visit and are excited to start this journey."

So what does Ti'a bring to Corvallis? We take a look below.

Tia does notably have senior tape available but they are on a game-by-game basis. For your viewing please, we have linked his junior tape below. But you can view all his tape, here.