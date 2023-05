With the Oregon State baseball team (31-13, 15-10 Pac-12) currently sporting a five-game win streak ahead of a conference series against Utah, BeaversEdge takes a look at the latest postseason projection...

In the D1Baseball.com prediction, Oregon State is currently slated to be a two-seed in the Fayetteville Regional with No. 5 National Seed Arkansas hosting. The Fayetteville Regional would be uniquely paired with the Eugene Regional in this scenario...

FULL PROJECTION

Oregon State's RPI is also something to watch over the coming weeks as the Beavers would likely need to continue to rise to be in the mix to be a top 16 seed...

OSU's RPI is currently 25th and you can see the breakdown below or HERE