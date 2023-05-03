Oregon State is hopping to once again dip down into Southern California to land their next quarterback. One year after landing Aidan Chiles out of Downey (CA), the Beavers are trending very well for Etiwanda (CA) standout Dermaricus Davis .

On Tuesday evening, Davis posted on Twitter that he will be taking an official visit to Oregon State from June 16 through the 18. The Beavers previously had Davis on campus in March in an unofficial visit that went very well.

Also similarly to the recruitment of Aidan Chiles, Davis has picked up a recent offer from the University of Washington. The Huskies do already currently hold one commitment from a quarterback in their 2024 recruiting class in Seattle (WA) product EJ Caminong, another Beavers target. As we are less than 24 hours removed from that offer, it remains to be seen what type of player Washington will be in Davis's recruitment.

That all being said, Oregon State sits in a very good spot for Davis right now based on what we are hearing at BeaversEdge. This past season, Davis completed 256-of-413 passing attempts for 3,390 yards, and 21 touchdowns while throwing 10 interceptions. He had ann additional 113 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.



