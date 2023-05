PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State continues to schedule official visits with top prospects and the newest one scheduled is 2024 defensive end Keona Wilhite. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end announced his plans on Twitter, Thursday night. He'll be on campus from June 2 through June 4.

Shortly after announcing his plans, BeaversEdge caught up with Wilhite to discuss the Beavers and more.