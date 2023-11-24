With the Oregon State football team (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) set to face off with Oregon (10-1, 7-1) on Friday afternoon, BeaversEdge lists the Top 5 contests between the Beavers and Ducks since 1998...

2004: Oregon State 50, Oregon 21:

-> One of Oregon State's most lopsided wins in the series came in 2004 when the Beavers, led by QB Derek Anderson, WR Mike Hass, and DT Bill Swancutt, had their way with Oregon in every facet of the game. Anderson threw for over 350 yards, Hass caught two touchdowns and 159 yards, and Swancutt has three sacks, a forced fumble, an INT, and a 17-yard reception on a fake field goal. After a 1-4 start, the dominating victory over the Ducks gave the Beavers a berth in the Insight Bowl, where they would defeat Notre Dame 38-21.

2006: Oregon State 30, Oregon 28:

-> Following a 2-3 start, Oregon State won eight of its next nine games, including this matchup in Reser Stadium, en route to its best win total since the Fiesta Bowl season. Behind Matt Moore, Yvenson Bernard, and a stout defense, the Beavers won a thriller in Corvallis in their penultimate regular-season game. Alexis Serna nailed the game-winning field goal with 1:12 left and OSU partially blocks Oregon's just minutes later to preserve the win. Following the victory over Oregon, the Beavers would go on to beat Hawaii and Missouri to finish the season with an impressive 10-4 mark.

2013: No. 12 Oregon 36, Oregon State 35

-> Despite ending in a defeat for Oregon State, the 2013 matchup was truly an exciting contest for any college football fan and a highly unexpected thriller... Oregon was flying high with Marcus Mariota while OSU was coming off a 69-27 drubbing at the hands of Washington. However, none of the previous history that season mattered as Sean Mannion, Brandin Cooks, and Terron Ward nearly pulled off a stunner at Autzen.