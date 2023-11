PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following the FootballScoop report that Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith is Michigan State's top target in their coaching search, athletic director Scott Barnes issued a statement on Wednesday...

"Coach Smith and I have had ongoing conversations for more than a month regarding his future at Oregon State and our path forward for football specifically, and our athletic department generally. He has embraced our short and long-term plans. My No. 1 priority is providing him with a new contract and guaranteed compensation that will help continue the success of the football program that has benefitted Oregon State University and Beavers' athletics. Coach Smith and I have also discussed our commitment to extending assistant coaches' contracts and increasing the salary pool for his staff to retain the continuity of what they have all built for Beaver Nation."

