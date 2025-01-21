Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Divisional Recap

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the NFL's divisional weekend in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!
On 53-Man Roster
ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams
-> In LA's 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Speights made his 12th start of the season and his 10th straight at inside linebacker, playing 52 snaps. He had seven tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and forced one fumble on QB Jalen Hurts... Speights will be back for the Rams next season...
On Practice Squad
DB Steven Nelson - Kansas City Chiefs
-> With the Chiefs preparing to host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, there has been some chatter that Nelson may be elevated to the active roster in either this weekend's game or potentially the Super Bowl. He's only been with the Chiefs for about a month, but is familiar with the system and could be a depth addition to a group that has suffered some injuries in the secondary...
