The Oregon State Beavers have extended an offer to FCS All-Amiercan defensive tackle Joey Slackman. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle entered the transfer portal earlier this week after posting tremendous numbers for Penn over the last two seasons.

Since entering the portal, Slackman has become a highly valued target by coaching staffs around the country picking up nearly two dozen scholarship offers. Other programs that have offered him include Arizona, Colorado, Wisconsin, Louisville, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Illinois, Houston, Maimi, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Duke, Rutgers, BYU, and UConn.

For his career with Penn, Slackman recorded 115 career tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. This fall, he had the best season of his career with 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and four sacks. He also had one pass deflection and one blocked kick.

The Commack, New York native prior to his standout football career with Penn was a nationally ranked wrestler coming out of high school including being a New York State Wrestling Champion in 2019 and being ranked as a top 12 wrestler at 285 pounds as a high school senior.

Slackman has one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

