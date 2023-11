Among Oregon State's official visitors this past weekend was Coconut Creek (Florida) safety Elijah Cannon.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound safety has been committed to Florida Atlantic since late June but has received interest from elsewhere including Oregon State. The Beavers offered Cannon in late October and have remained a presence in his recruitment since the offer.