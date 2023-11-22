BeaversEdge Pac-12 Power Rankings: Week 13
With week 13 of the college football season set to get underway, BeaversEdge continues our article series power ranking the 12 teams in the Pac-12 Conference...
Hear from Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, EDGE writer/KEJO host TJ Mathewson, and EDGE writer Ryan Harlan as they give their rankings and analysis!
T.J.'s Picks
1. Washington
2. Oregon
3. Arizona
4. OSU
5. Utah
6. UCLA
7. USC
8. Cal
9. WSU
10. Colorado
11. Arizona State
12. Stanford
So much for any of that shakeup at the top. Washington and Oregon hold down the top two spots after two impressive wins. Vegas might favor the Ducks over the Huskies, but not these power rankings.
Arizona jumps Oregon State finally, one won a big game, and one lost another one, unfortunately for Oregon State. Utah and UCLA are in the same ballpark, but I’ll still throw Utah the edge after a tough pair of losses to UW and Arizona.
USC continues to embarrass itself with another loss, but stays ahead of the bottom tier of teams. WSU makes the biggest jump of the bottom bunch after dog-walking Colorado.
I wanted to move the Buffs below Stanford and ASU, but couldn’t after more bad losses for those two.
- T.J. Mathewson
Brenden's Picks
1. Washington
2. Oregon
3. Arizona
4. OSU
5. Utah
6. UCLA
7. USC
8. Cal
9. Washington State
10. Arizona State
11. Stanford
12. Colorado
The top of the conference remains unchanged... Oregon State nearly had an opportunity to really jump up in these rankings with a win over Washington, but came up just short at Reser Stadium and now find themselves behind Arizona at No. 4...
UW and Oregon remain at the top of the power rankings, and all appears set for a rematch in Las Vegas between the two best teams in the conference. Arizona is arguably the best team in the country that nobody is talking about as the Wildcats have been on an absolute tear in recent weeks. A dominating win over Utah firmly has them as the third-best team in the conference...
Utah remains at No. 5 despite the loss to Arizona, and that's more a credit to the lackluster teams beneath them rather than their result vs the Wildcats. UCLA jumps to No. 6 following an impressive win over USC that arguably saved Chip Kelly's job, while USC is the worst-ranked six-plus win team in the conference.
Cal checks in at No. 8, as the Bears have an opportunity to reach bowl eligibility with a win over UCLA. UCLA is likely favored, but a very winnable game for the Bears with the postseason at stake...
Washington State climbs up to No. 9 following a big win over Colorado, and theoretically can also still reach six wins with a win over Washington. Unlikely, but possible nonetheless... Arizona State looked terrible against Oregon, Stanford lost to Cal, and Colorado was blown out by the Cougars...
- Brenden Slaughter
Ryan's Picks
