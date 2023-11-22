T.J.'s Picks

1. Washington 2. Oregon 3. Arizona 4. OSU 5. Utah 6. UCLA 7. USC 8. Cal 9. WSU 10. Colorado 11. Arizona State 12. Stanford So much for any of that shakeup at the top. Washington and Oregon hold down the top two spots after two impressive wins. Vegas might favor the Ducks over the Huskies, but not these power rankings. Arizona jumps Oregon State finally, one won a big game, and one lost another one, unfortunately for Oregon State. Utah and UCLA are in the same ballpark, but I’ll still throw Utah the edge after a tough pair of losses to UW and Arizona. USC continues to embarrass itself with another loss, but stays ahead of the bottom tier of teams. WSU makes the biggest jump of the bottom bunch after dog-walking Colorado. I wanted to move the Buffs below Stanford and ASU, but couldn’t after more bad losses for those two. - T.J. Mathewson

Brenden's Picks