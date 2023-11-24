Coming off a tough loss last weekend to Washington, the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers will look to finish off their 2023 regular season on a high note with a second-straight upset win of No. 6 Oregon on Friday night. The Beavers on the outside looking in on the New Year's Six following their third loss of the season will look to play spoiler to Oregon's College Football Playoff hopes.
Very few teams have we gone away from D.J. Uiagalelei being the better quarterback in a matchup and rightfully so. The former five-star prospect has been fantastic this season for the Beavers both on and off the field. That being said, Bo Nix has been even better for Oregon and for a while was in the Heisman mix. This season, Nix has completed 78.1% of his passes for 3,539 yards and 35 touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions.
For the sake of our edge reports, Damien Martinez remains undefeated. Martinez was 12-0 this season as the best running back in each matchup including this week against the Ducks. Bucky Irving has been very good for Oregon this season with 149 rushing attempts for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns. That being said, Martinez is a Doak Walker semifinalist for a reason and his numbers have been even better, 181 carries, 1,147 yards, and nine touchdowns.
We're going to have to go with the Ducks here at wide receiver. Troy Franklin has been nearly unstoppable this season with 68 receptions for over 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns. Tez Johnson, a former high school teammate of Bo Nix has been tremendous as well with 59 receptions for over 800 yards and nine touchdowns. Gary Bryant Jr, the Ducks arguably No. 4 or No. 5 receiver this season has posted numbers some programs would want out of their No.2, 25 receptions for 370 yards and a trio of scores.
