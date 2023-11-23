Scott Reed: "I mentioned in a piece earlier this week that Bo Nix is a professional quarterback playing college football. Where I see the biggest difference is in his understanding not just pre-snap reads – a lot of QBs are good there, but he seems to have a special understanding of what a defense is doing at the snap and just after and he absolutely knows the right response every time.

There is a lot of talk about ‘check-downs’ which is somewhat misguided. Nix and the Oregon offense tale plenty of shots downfield – and over the last half of the season, he has gotten better at connecting on those longer throws.The other thing is that he has shown an exceptional knowledge of where the Oregon receivers are going to be; his feel for the offense this season is unreal and it has shown on the field. Most importantly, I think, is that he has not had to carry the ball as much this year and that has really helped him stay healthy – that and one of the best protection units in the nation keeping him clean.:

Brandon Gipson: "Nix has definitely elevated his game over the last season, but you’d have to point to his leaving Auburn and getting out of his father’s shadow as the genesis of this change. Nix has never been questioned on his physical gifts, he was a five-star coming out of high school, and started as a true freshman at Auburn (against Oregon) in his first game. Going back to last season, Nix reunited with Kenny Dillingham and found new air in Eugene. A place where he was free to let his hair down (so to speak). Coming to Eugene he learned to love playing the game of football again and started to gain the confidence to help lead him into his senior year.

Having the support of the Oregon fans, his teammates, and his wife by his side (they even spent time handing out Voodoo doughnuts to students at the start of the year), Bo has taken his game to the next level. Although there are no official stats in the category, I’d be surprised if there was another quarterback in the nation who spent as much time as him on film.

Beyond his physical skills, he has started to master the cognitive portion of the game, going well beyond pre-snap reads, and to multi-read split-second decisions. He is an extra coach on the field (and on the sidelines), and when he pairs together his pre-game preparation with his split-second reads, he has the confidence of the coaching staff to audible out to the play call of his choice.

Oregon has stepped up their game in the video production game and started to highlight some of these decisions in games, where you can see the preparation he put in, the audibles he made, and the explosive plays that resulted. Finally, he doesn’t allow himself to put himself and the team in bad position. Nix has thrown two interceptions this year, and both were catchable balls, that deflected off the wide receiver."

