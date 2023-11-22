Oregon Opponent Preview

- The Ducks' 2022 regular season ended with heartbreak in Corvallis, as Oregon State came storming back from a 31-17 fourth-quarter deficit to win, 38-34. The loss knocked the Ducks out of the Pac-12 Championship Game, and gave the Beavers just their third win over Oregon in 15 meetings.

- The Ducks have established themselves one of the most balanced and efficient teams in the nation en route to a 10-1 record and No. 6 CFP ranking. Oregon is No. 2 nationally in scoring offense (46.5 PPG) and tied for 10th in scoring defense (16.7 PPG), joining Georgia as the only FBS teams in the top 10 for both categories. The Ducks are one of three teams (Georgia, SMU) in the top 20 for both total offense (2nd, 545.7 YPG) and total defense (16th, 310.0 YPG), and one of six in the top 25 for both rushing defense (11th, 96.18 YPG) and rushing offense (21st, 195.73). Oregon also leads the nation in sacks allowed (5) while tying for 19th in sacks (31), making it one of six teams in the top 20 for both. The Ducks lead the nation in average scoring margin at +29.8, and are also No. 1 in the FBS with a +19.0 scoring differential in the first half of games while ranking eighth in the second half (+10.8).

» Overall grade of 93.6 from Pro Football Focus is best in the Pac-12 and No. 6 in the nation. » Seven of 10 wins have been by 29 points or more, and five have been by 36-plus points. » No. 2 nationally in both first-quarter (+8.45) and second-quarter (+13.36) scoring differential. » Ducks have led at halftime in all 10 wins, and have led through the first quarter in eight of 10 wins.

- Bo Nix is widely considered the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy as the regular season comes to a close. The most experienced quarterback in NCAA history with 58 career starts, Nix leads the nation with a stellar 78.1 completion percentage - on pace to break the NCAA single-season record of 77.4 - while ranking second in passing touchdowns (35), total yards per play (9.12) and passer rating (191.35). Nix is also third in passing yards per game (321.7) and total touchdowns (40), and fourth in total yards per game (333.4). The Pinson, Ala., native is the only FBS quarterback with more than 21 passing touchdowns and less than three interceptions (2), and he has won four Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week awards. Nix has thrown at least four touchdowns in three straight games, and has accounted for six total TDs in two of his last three.

- Nix has been stellar all season, but he's taken his game to another level since the calendar turned to the final month of the regular season. Through three games in November, Nix leads the nation in passing touchdowns (14), passing yards per game (400.7), passing yards (1,202), passer rating (225.68) and completion percentage (77.6), and his 16 total touchdowns are tied with Jayden Daniels (LSU) for the most this month. Nix has thrown for four or more touchdowns in three straight games, headlined by a career-high six TD passes last week at Arizona State that tied the UO single-game record. He has six total touchdowns in two of his last three games, matching his career-high.

» 29-of-38 for 386 yards and four touchdowns vs. California (Nov. 4); Also ran for two touchdowns. » 23-of-31 for a season-high 412 yards and four touchdowns vs. USC (Nov. 11).» 24-of-29 for 404 yards and six touchdowns at Arizona State (Nov. 18). » Back-to-back Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, giving him four this season and a Pac-12 record seven in his career.

- Nix leads the nation with an incredible 78.1 completion percentage (282-of-361), on pace to break the NCAA single-season record of 77.4 set by Alabama's Mac Jones in 2020. Nix is the only quarterback in the nation this season completing at least 75.0 percent of his passes, and he joins Joe Burrow (2019, LSU) as the only FBS players since at least 2000 to complete at least 78.0 percent of their passes through 11 games with at least 300 pass attempts. Nix has been the most accurate QB in the nation since arriving in Eugene, leading all players with a 74.8 completion percentage (576-of-770) since the start of 2022. He ranked second in the nation last season with a UO single-season record 71.9 completion percentage (294-of-409), a mark he is on pace to shatter in year two.

- WR Troy Franklin has produced at a historic rate in 2023 while establishing himself as a frontrunner for the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the nation's best receiver at any position. Franklin leads the Pac-12 and is fourth nationally with a program-record 1,221 receiving yards, and he has also set the UO single-season record with 13 receiving touchdowns to lead the conference and tie for second in the FBS. The junior surpassed both records last week at Arizona State, finishing with eight catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns for his seventh 100-yard performance, another single-season program record.

» One of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, and one of two from the Pac-12 (Rome Odunze, Washington). » One of just six FBS receivers with at least seven 100-yard receiving games this season. » One of just three FBS players (Malik Nabers & Rome Odunze) with both double-digit TD catches and 100.0 YPG. » One of 14 FBS players with double-digit touchdown receptions this season, and one of nine averaging 100.0 YPG. » One of 12 receivers in the nation to reach 1,000 receiving yards this season. » Leads the nation in receiving yards (857) and receiving touchdowns (10) in the first half of games; T-3 in receptions (49). » At least one reception in 28 consecutive games, and multiple catches in 24 of his last 25 contests.