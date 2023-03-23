With the Oregon State baseball team (13-8, 1-5 Pac-12) set to host Cal (9-8, 1-5) at Goss Stadium for a three-game series starting on Friday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!

- Oregon State and California are meeting for the 99th, 100th and 101st times during the series. The Beavers hold the all-time advantage 53-45, with a 27-15 mark in Corvallis.

- OSU has won 8 of the last 10 meetings, including 3 of 4 in 2022. That included a 3-1 win at the Pac-12 Tournament, the first neutral site matchup between the teams since 1993.

- OSU is 6-1 against Cal under Mitch Canham.

- Garret Forrester walked twice in Tuesday’s win and is at 117 for his career, three shy of tying for second all-time by a Beaver.

- Forrester leads the Pac-12 with 20 walks this season. Travis Bazzana is second with 19, while Micah McDowell and Gavin Turley are tied for 10th at 15.- OSU has walked 128 times as a team this season, first in the Pac-12 and 13th nationally.

- Bazzana finished with three hits against Portland, tying a career-high. He has recorded three hits eight times in his career.

- Oregon State has turned 19 double plays, tied for 14th most nationally. California, meanwhile, has hit into 12, third-most in the conference.

- The Beavers have six stolen bases in their last three games, and total 24 on the year, which is tied with Utah for the Pac-12 lead.

- Trent Sellers, Friday’s probable starter, has allowed seven hits and one earned run in 11 1/3 innings at home this season.

- Oregon State’s relievers have inherited 63 runners this season, with 20 scoring. That amounts to 68.2 percent of inherited runners not scoring. Freshmen AJ Hutcheson and Aiden Jimenez have combined to inherit 22, with just four scoring.

- OSU is 4-4 in games decided by two runs or less but 8-1 in games decided by five or more.

- The Beavers are averaging 3,327 per home date - 10 games - this season, which ranks first in the Pac-12 and 21st nationally.- Oregon State is 9-4 when scoring first, including 5-0 at home.