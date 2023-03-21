PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State gymnastics trio of Jade Carey, Madi Dagen and Sydney Gonzales were all honored by the league office, taking home eight different honors, as announced by the conference on Tuesday morning.

The three have combined to hit 117 routines this season between them, en route to their Pac-12 awards.

Carey led the way with six selections, earning her second-straight Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year award, while being named All-Pac-12 First Team in the all-around and on all four apparatus. She finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the nation in the all-around and on floor, second on beam and vault and tied for fourth on bars.

Concluding the regular season, the Olympic gold medalist hit all 46 routines this season, that included an impressive 40 9.9s anchoring the Beavers all season. Carey posted a 39.750 in the all-around Saturday to earn the outright Pac-12 title for the second-straight season.

Dagen closed the year on a tear on floor, scoring a 9.900 or better in six of the last seven meets to earn All-Pac-12 Floor Honorable Mention, including a career-high 9.950 on three different occasions. The Pleasanton, Calif. native now has six All-Pac-12 honors in her career, while also being named the Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics Scholar Athlete of the Year with a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout her time in undergrad and graduate school.

Gonzales dazzled on the beam all season to earn All-Pac-12 Beam Honorable Mention with six routines of 9.900 or better, including a career-high 9.975 at Arizona State, receiving a perfect score from the second judge. The junior averaged a 9.930 on the event over the course of the year to earn her first All-Pac-12 recognition of her career.

The All-Conference teams are determined by qualifying scores, including the regular season, and the Pac-12 Championships. The All-Pac-12 First Team consists of the top six all-around performers, and top six performers in each individual event (including ties) based on national qualifying scores (through March 20).

All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention consists of seventh and eighth-place performances in each individual event and the all-around (including ties) based on national qualifying scores.