With the Oregon State football team taking to Reser Stadium Saturday for a scrimmage/practice, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest info in this in-depth nugget report!

- Today was the first open scrimmage day for Oregon State football as the Beavers scrimmaged in Reser Stadium with officials...

- After six practices and now having watched the Beavers scrimmage, I'd say the defense is ahead of the offense at this point. The offense was heavy into rotations and really mixed and matched a lot of guys, whereas the defense was a bit more set in their particular first, second, and third units.

- Ben Gulbranson was the first quarterback to take reps during the scrimmage session. Gulbranson was arguably the most consistent of the quarterbacks as he led two touchdown-scoring drives, while no other quarterback managed to find the endzone. His scoring drives consisted of an Isaiah Newell rushing touchdown and a 35-40 yard fade to Jesiah Irish in the endzone. (Full report on Gulbranson below)

- DJ Uiagalelei began with the second-team offense, but quickly rotated into the first group as I'd say he and Gulbranson roughly split the first-team snaps today. Uiagalelei... (see full report below)

- Aidan Chiles continued to work with the third-team offense today... (see full report below)

- In terms of today's rotations, there were several guys who switched between the 1st and 2nd units today, including several who did both for a period of time... There is a lot of shuffling around currently as the team looks to find out which unit performs best together.

First Team Defense

DL - James Rawls

DL - Isaac Hodgins

DL - Sione Lolohea

OLB - Nikko Taylor

ILB - John Miller

ILB - Easton Mascarenas

OLB - Cory Stover

DB - Tyrice Ivy Jr.

DB - Jaden Robinson

DB - Kitan Oladapo

DB - Jack Kane

Special Teams

- Kickers: Everett Hayes (1-for-2 - good from 28, no good from 38) & Atticus Sappington (4-for-6 - good from 38(2x), 28(2x), and no good from 50 and 38. Josh McCormick nailed his only attempt from 40 yards...

- Punter: Max Walker

