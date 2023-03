PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WATCH: Bolden & Mascarenas Mic'd Up | Scrimmage Nuggets | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Talks Day 6 | WATCH: Practice Video | Inside The Dam: 30+ Visitors On Campus |Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 5: Return To Reser

Over the weekend, the Oregon State Beavers hosted a large contingent of offered and unoffered recruits on campus as they look to continue to build strong relationships in not just the 2024 recruiting cycle but also the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles.

One of those prospects on campus this past weekend was 2025 cornerback Seanje Finister. BeaversEdge caught up with Finister shortly after his visit to discuss his first impressions and more.