CORVALLIS, Ore. – Freshman Jade Carey's string of regular season awards continues, as the Olympic gold medalist earned five WCGA Regular Season All-America awards on Thursday morning announced by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA). Carey is one of three gymnasts in the country to collect honors in every event, including the all-around, this season and the only one to be First Team on all five.

Final national qualifying scores (NQS) in the Road to Nationals rankings determines the WCGA Regular Season All-Americans. The top eight gymnasts on each event and the all-around receive first-team honors and gymnasts Nos. 9-16 receive second-team honors with all ties included.

The back-to-back Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year, who recently earned five First Team All-Pac-12 nods, added to her extensive collection on Tuesday, taking home first team All-American honors in the all-around, vault, bars, floor balance beam. Carey is the first gymnast since 2020 to take home First Team honors on all four events, plus the all-around.

Carey finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the nation in the all-around (39.820 NQS) and on floor (9.985 NQS), second on beam (9.975 NQS) and vault (9.960 NQS) and tied for fourth on bars (9.965).

Concluding the regular season, the Olympic gold medalist hit all 46 routines this season, that included an impressive 39 9.9s anchoring the Beavers all season to take home 45 event titles on the season, bringing her career total to 92, after 47 event titles during her freshman campaign.

The Phoenix native now holds the 14 highest all-around scores in program history, breaking her own record twice this year with a pair of 39.875s.

OSU Athletics