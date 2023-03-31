With the Oregon State baseball team (16-9, 3-5 Pac-12) set to face Washington (17-6, 4-2) at Husky Ballpark for a three-game series starting on Friday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!

- Oregon State and Washington are meeting for the 448th time on Friday. The Beavers own the all-time series, 251-194-2, and have won 11 consecutive games. Washington leads 113-90-2 in games played in Seattle. The Beavers have won the last eight matchups at Husky Ballpark dating back to 2017.

- OSU's longest all-time win streak in the series is 12 games from 1967-71. The Beavers' eight straight victories currently in Seattle is the longest streak in program history.

- Trent Sellers, Friday's probable starter, faced the Huskies once in 2019 as a member of Washington State. He gave up two hits with a walk and a strikeout in a scoreless ninth on May 4, 2019.

- Sellers has 24 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings in Pac-12 play this season. Overall, he has 50 in 28 2/3 innings, which leads the conference.

- Travis Bazzana has back-to-back multi-hit games and is 9 for his last 19 (.474) over his last five games. He also has five walks over that stretch.

- Garret Forrester has reached base safely in 24 consecutive games. He has drawn eight walks in his last five games. The junior has 123 walks for his career, which trails only Adley Rutschman (156) in the OSU record books.

- Forrester leads the league with 26 walks. Bazzana is second with 23.

- As a team, OSU leads the Pac-12 with 150 walks drawn. OSU's staff has issued 81, fourth-fewest in the conference.

- Aiden Jimenez, who earned his first career save Wednesday, has inherited 11 runners this season, with just one scoring. AJ Hutcheson, meanwhile, has inherited 14, with three scoring.

- OSU has outscored its opponents, 60-22, in the last three innings combined. That includes 28-4 in the eighth.

- The Beavers are 11-4 when scoring first.