With the Oregon State baseball team (6-1) set to face Cal Poly in a four-game series starting on Thursday evening, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- The Beavers tallied 46 runs with 43 hits and 37 walks in the three-game sweep of the Eagles.

- Mikey Kane has hit safely in all seven games this season. He has 10 hits in those seven games, adding two doubles, a triple, one home run and five RBI. He is the lone Beaver to hit safely in all seven games in 2023.

- Kane's streak is the longest but six Beavers enter the series with hits in at least four straight. in 2023 They include Brady Kasper and Travis Bazzana at six games each. Gavin Turley has a five-game streak while Ruben Cedillo and Kyle Dernedde have hit safely in four straight.

- OSU is one of just two teams in the Pac-12 with a better than .300 batting average. The Beavers' .354 mark is seventh nationally.

- OSU is also tied for the league lead with 14 stolen bases.

- The Beavers are the lone Pac-12 team with more walks (59) than strikeouts (56).

- The Beavers scored at least one run in 17 of their 24 innings at the plate in their sweep of Coppin State. OSU scored multiple runs in 12 of those 17 innings.

- OSU is playing its first games at Cal Poly since sweeping a three-game series in 2007. Mitch Canham was 3-for-7 in the series, posting a double, triple and scoring three runs. Darwin Barney, meanwhile, went 5-for-13 with four runs and five RBI.

- OSU's pitching staff lowered its team ERA to 3.19 from 4.11 in the three-game series with Coppin State. The Beavers combined to allow six earned runs in 27 innings, striking out 35 to just eight walks.

- Mitch Canham needs four victories to reach 100 leading Oregon State. He is 96-52 (.649) in four seasons at OSU.

- OSU has yet to allow a run in the first or ninth inning this season.

- OSU is playing its second Big West Conference opponent this season. The Beavers defeated UC Santa Barbara, 11-0, Feb. 20 in Surprise, Ariz.

- OSU is playing its first night game of 2023.