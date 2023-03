PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It's another edition of the EDGE Podcast!

BeaversEdge Publisher & Host Brenden Slaughter is joined by BeaversEdge writer T.J. Mathewson and BeaversEdge Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley to break down the latest in Oregon State sports!

This week, the BeaversEdge trio takes a deep dive into the future of the Pac-12 conference, what the new media rights deal will ultimately look like, the recruiting impacts, which streaming service is most ideal, and much more!

MORE: Beavers Upset USC In Pac-12 Tourney | Newcomer Profile: Tastean Reddicks | OSU Baseball Ranks | Oregon Hires OSU Assistant Brian Michalowski | 2022 Analysis/2023 Preview DB's | OSU Baseball Talks Sweep | Newcomer Profile: Nikko Taylor | Three-star OT Payton Stewart to visit Oregon State in March