Published Mar 6, 2025
Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set For Home-Opening Series vs San Diego
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
With the Oregon State baseball team (7-3) set to host San Diego (2-10) for a three-game home series at Goss Stadium, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

San Diego Baseball (2-10) vs Oregon State Baseball (7-3)

Goss Stadium at Coleman Field - Corvallis, Ore.

Friday - 5:35 p.m.

LHP Nelson Keljo (0-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Cal Scolari (1-1, 1.38)

Saturday - 1:35 p.m.

RHP Dax Whitney (1-2, 6.00) vs. RHP Logan Reddemann (0-1, 3.00)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m.

LHP Ethan Kleinschmit (1-1, 1.80) vs. RHP Andrew Mosiello (0-1, 7.62)

TV - KOIN/KOIN.com

Radio: 1240 Joe Radio

Oregon State Quick Hits

- The Beavers are Toreros have played 21 times previously. Oregon State holds an 11-10 series lead, having won six consecutive games.

- Four of those last six games have been played at Goss Stadium, where OSU is 4-1 all-time.

- The teams played at the 2022 Corvallis Regional with the Beavers winning 12-3.

- Canon Reeder is 5-for-his-last-7, posting three RBI with a double and a home run.

- Gavin Turley extended his hit streak to four games with a 2-for-5 day on Sunday. He has two home runs and nine RBI in those four games.

- Turley is now in sole possession of second place all-time at OSU with 36 career home runs. He trails only Travis Bazzana, who hit 45 from 2002-24.

- Aiva Arquette set a career-high with four hits in the win over the Buckeyes.

- Trent Caraway has hit safely in all 10 games this season.

- Just two of Oregon State's 14 home runs have been hit with the Beaver batter behind in the count.

- Oregon State is 2-1 in games decided by two runs or less and 67-44 in the Mitch Canham era.

- Opponents have a .150 batting average against versus Nelson Keljo, Friday's probable starter. He is averaging one strikeout per inning.

- Keljo, for his career, is averaging 12.2 strikeouts per game.

-The game is the first one of nine straight at home for OSU, the team's longest homestand of the season.

Weekly Interviews

Beavers In The Rankings

Oregon State Baseball Ranks 3/6
OrganizationRank

D1 Baseball

8th

NCBWA

9th

USA Today

10th

Perfect Game

13th

Baseball America

13th

