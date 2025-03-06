Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set For Home-Opening Series vs San Diego

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State baseball team (7-3) set to host San Diego (2-10) for a three-game home series at Goss Stadium, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
San Diego Baseball (2-10) vs Oregon State Baseball (7-3)
Goss Stadium at Coleman Field - Corvallis, Ore.
Friday - 5:35 p.m.
LHP Nelson Keljo (0-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Cal Scolari (1-1, 1.38)
Saturday - 1:35 p.m.
RHP Dax Whitney (1-2, 6.00) vs. RHP Logan Reddemann (0-1, 3.00)
Sunday - 1:05 p.m.
LHP Ethan Kleinschmit (1-1, 1.80) vs. RHP Andrew Mosiello (0-1, 7.62)
TV - KOIN/KOIN.com
Radio: 1240 Joe Radio
Oregon State Quick Hits
- The Beavers are Toreros have played 21 times previously. Oregon State holds an 11-10 series lead, having won six consecutive games.
- Four of those last six games have been played at Goss Stadium, where OSU is 4-1 all-time.
- The teams played at the 2022 Corvallis Regional with the Beavers winning 12-3.
- Canon Reeder is 5-for-his-last-7, posting three RBI with a double and a home run.
- Gavin Turley extended his hit streak to four games with a 2-for-5 day on Sunday. He has two home runs and nine RBI in those four games.
- Turley is now in sole possession of second place all-time at OSU with 36 career home runs. He trails only Travis Bazzana, who hit 45 from 2002-24.
- Aiva Arquette set a career-high with four hits in the win over the Buckeyes.
- Trent Caraway has hit safely in all 10 games this season.
- Just two of Oregon State's 14 home runs have been hit with the Beaver batter behind in the count.
- Oregon State is 2-1 in games decided by two runs or less and 67-44 in the Mitch Canham era.
- Opponents have a .150 batting average against versus Nelson Keljo, Friday's probable starter. He is averaging one strikeout per inning.
- Keljo, for his career, is averaging 12.2 strikeouts per game.
-The game is the first one of nine straight at home for OSU, the team's longest homestand of the season.
Weekly Interviews
Beavers In The Rankings
