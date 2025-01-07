OSU Baseball: Arquette, Caraway, Keljo Named Preseason All-Americans

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State infielders Aiva Arquette and Trent Caraway and left-handed pitcher Nelson Keljo have been named preseason All-Americans by Perfect Game, it was announced Tuesday.

Arquette is selected as a first-teamer while Caraway and Keljo are third-team honorees.

Arquette batted .325 with Washington last season. The Kailua, Hawai’i native transferred to Oregon State after collecting 14 doubles with one triple, 12 home runs and 36 runs batted in. He was selected All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Defense.

Caraway played in 18 games for the Beavers as a freshman last season. He batted .339, totaling five doubles with two home runs and 10 RBI. He also swiped four bases in four attempts.

Keljo pitched in 20 games for Oregon State a year ago. He posted a 3-0 record with a 3.98 earned run average in 43 innings. The lefty struck out 60 batters.

The trio open the 2025 season on Friday, Feb. 14 against Xavier in Surprise, Ariz.

OSU Athletics