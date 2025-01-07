Oregon State Football 2025 Transfer Bios

(Photo by AP)

Quarterback

Updated H/W - 6-foot-5, 203-pounds DUKE - Played in 12 games for the Blue Devils in 2024. Went 9-3 as Duke’s starter. Completed 254-of-421 attempts (60 percent) for 2,933 yards and 26 touchdowns. The 26 touchdowns mark a single-season record at Duke. Ranked 13th nationally for passing touchdowns and 22nd in passing yards. Passed for 200 or more yards in 11 of his 12 games and over 300 twice. Threw for a season-high 332 yards with three touchdowns against Virginia Tech. Passed for 325 yards and three touchdowns against No. 5 Miami. Threw for at least one touchdown in 11 games, and two or more nine times. Completed a season-high 28 passes in 43 attempts against UCONN, throwing for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Led Duke to four wins when trailing in the fourth quarter. First Duke quarterback to throw three game-winning touchdown passes in a single season TEXAS Two-year member at Texas from 2022-23. Played in seven games, making two starts. Was 40-for-71 (56.3 percent) for 477 yards and three touchdowns. Started against BYU and Kansas State, earning wins in both games. 2023 Academic All-Big 12 Second Team JUNIPERO SERRA HIGH SCHOOL - Letterwinner for head coach Scott Altenberg. Four-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com. Among the top 20 prospects in the state of California regardless of position. Helped Junipero Serra to a 21-11 record and two appearances in the playoffs. Guided Serra to a 2021 CIF Division 1-A state title. Completed 202-for-321 passes (62.9 percent) for 2,954 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior. Rushed for six touchdowns

Tight End

Updated H/W - No Change MIAMI - Played in 21 games over two seasons for the Hurricanes. Totaled 15 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown. Tallied seven catches as a sophomore, finishing with 115 yards. Had a two-catch game against Virginia Tech in 2024, posting 31 yards. Posted eight catches for 72 yards as a true freshman in 2023. Scored on a 22-yard catch against Georgia Tech as a freshman MG ACADEMY/CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL - Rated four stars by Rivals. Ranked as the No. 131st overall player and No. 6 tight end by Rivals. Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl. Helped IMG to a 9-1 record while averaging 49.7 points per game as a senior. Caught 36 passes for 889 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior at Central Catholic.

Updated H/W - No Change BYU - Appeared in five games over two seasons - 2023 and 2024 - for the Cougars MOUNTAIN VIEW HIGH SCHOOL Ranked as the No. 45 tight end prospect nationally. The No. 13 prospect regardless of position in the state of Arizona. Tallied 110 catches for 1,540 yards and 12 touchdowns during his high school career. Finished with 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks defensively as a senior. First-team All-Region at tight end and second-team at defensive end as a senior. AZ Preps Central Region Player of the Year in 2021. All-State selection his junior year tallied 47 catches for 861 yards.

Offensive Line

Updated H/W - No Change UCF - Saw action in three games over two seasons for the Knights CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL - Letterwinner for head coach Patrick Nix. Helped Central to a 10-3 record as a senior. Red Devils won the Alabama 7A Region 2 title and advanced to the state playoff semifinals. Second-Team All-State selection as a senior. Helped Central to a No. 2 7A state ranking his junior year. Central finished with a 13-1 record. Season ended with a loss in the 7A state title game. Selected to play in the Alabama High School Athletic Association prep All-Star Game. Also lettered in basketball

Updated H/W - No Change ARIZONA - Played in 10 games over four seasons with the Wildcats. Made his first career start versus Washington State in 2021. MISSION VIEJO HIGH SCHOOL - Second-Team All-County and All-South Coast League selection in 2019. Helped Mission Viejo to a place in the 2019 CIF-SS Division I semifinals PERSONAL - Father, Bryan, played college football at Arizona from 1992 to 1996

Updated H/W - 6-foot-4, 300-pounds NEVADA - Played in 15 games over two seasons. Started nine times, seven of which came during the 2024 season. Played in four games in 2023, redshirting. WAIANAE HIGH SCHOOL Accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Polynesian Bowl. Nominee for the 2022 Cover2 Hawai’i Lineman of the Year award. Led Waianae High School to the OIA Open Division semifinals in 2021

Defensive Line

Updated H/W - No Change WESTERN CAROLINA - Played two seasons for the Catamounts. Appeared in 22 games, tallying 49 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two pass breakups. Posted 27 tackles as a junior, adding two TFLs and a sack. Had a 2-yard sack an two tackles against Wofford in 2024. Posted at least two tackles in 10 of his 12 games played, including a season-high five in the opener at North Carolina State. Recorded 22 tackles as a sophomore in 2023. Finished with half a sack, for 5 yards, against Charleston Southern. Finished with four tackles at Eastern Kentucky WESTERN ILLINOIS - Played in eight games as a true freshman. Credited with 10 tackles with three tackles for loss and half a sack. Finished with three tackles against Minnesota NEWTON HIGH SCHOOL - Finished his senior season with 48 tackles, including 39 solo• Added four tackles for loss and three sacks

Outside Linebackers

Updated H/W - No Change NEBRASKA - Saw action in 15 games over two seasons at Nebraska. Redshirted in 2023. Made five tackles, four in 2024. Recorded half a sack against Purdue. Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll in 2024. Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2024. Brook Berringer Citizenship Team member in 2024 AMERICAN RIVER COLLEGE - Spent one year at the California junior college program. Finished with 33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks in 10 games in 2022. Ranked fifth in the NorCal Conference in sacks. Also forced once fumble and had two fumble recoveries JESUIT HIGH SCHOOL - Made 35 tackles in 2021, his final season at Jesuit High School• Recorded 14 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Also caught 14 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns on the offense side of the ball. Led Jesuit to a 10-2 record his senior season PERSONAL Son of Danica and Josh Wallin

Updated H/W - No Change SOUTHERN UTAH - Member of the Southern Utah program in 2023 and 2024. Did not play in 2023. Saw action in 12 games in 2024. Totaled 28 tackles with four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, and two forced fumbles. Recorded a season-best five tackles at UTEP in 2024, adding two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks totaling 15 yards. Also forced a fumble in the win. Finished with at least one tackle in all 12 games. Forced a fumble and had two tackles against UC Davis. Tallied half a tackle for loss against both Abilene Christian and North Alabama. Had four tackles against Abilene Christian. Opened the season with four tackles against Utah, adding a 5-yard sack. SIOUX FALLS Member of the program for three seasons. Did not play in 2020 due to the program suspending the season due to Covid-19. Appeared in a combined 16 games in 2021 and 2022. Recorded 35 tackles over the two seasons, adding 3.5 tackles for loss and half a sack NORTHERN GUILFORD HIGH SCHOOL - All-conference selection as a senior. Team captain. Nighthawk Award honoree. Recorded 87 tackles with five sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 2018 PERSONAL- Son of Kelley and David Harris. Has one brother, Brandon

Inside Linebacker

Updated H/W - No Change USC - Played in 36 games over four seasons for USC. Recorded 31 tackles with half a tackle for loss during his career. Redshirted and played three games in 2024. Posted a career-high 18 tackles in 2023. MATER DEI HIGH SCHOOL - Made the 2020 PrepStar Dream Team and South California News Group Fab 15 1st Team. 2021 Cal-Hi Sports State Player of the Year. MaxPreps All-State First Team, Los Angeles Times All-Area First Team, Orange RegisterAll-Orange County Defensive Player of the Year, and All-Trinity League MVP as a senior. Played in just five games as a senior due to a Covid-19 shortened season and had 19 tackles with nine tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Cal-Hi Sports All-State Juniors Third Team in 2019. Named All-CIF Division 1, Los Angeles Times All-Area and All-Trinity League first team. Recorded 43 tackles with 16.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, an interception, 10 pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble his junior year - As a sophomore, made Cal-Hi Sports All-State Sophomores First Team and Orange County Register All-Orange County Third Team. Recorded 44 tackles with 20.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, an interception, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in his sophomore season.

Defensive Back