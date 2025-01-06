Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 18 Recap

With week 18 of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!

WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts

-> In Indy's 26-23 win over Jacksonville to close out the regular season, Gould saw 11 snaps on special teams. He took three punt returns back for 12 yards... He'll enter the second of his four-year deal with the Colts next season...

TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers

-> In Green Bay's 24-22 loss to Chicago, Musgrave started for the first time since returning from IR, playing 17 snaps and hauling in his lone target for 19 yards. He'll be firmly back in the mix with the Pack for the playoff push after getting back up to speed these past few weeks...

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> In Green Bay's 24-22 loss to Chicago, Oladapo played his biggest game of the season snap-wise, seeing 50 snaps at free safety after his previous high was 15. He also saw action on special teams, seeing 15 snaps. He finished with five tackles (fifth-most on defense) and had the fourth-highest PFF score on defense at 73.9. Oladapo remains on the active roster ahead of the playoffs...



OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> Seumalo made his 13th straight start at left guard for the Steelers in their 19-17 loss to Cincinnati. He saw 61 snaps and will now gear up to face the Baltimore Ravens in the Wildcard round...

OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints

-> Fuaga started at left tackle for the Saints (17th of the year) and saw 66 snaps in the 27-19 loss to the Bucs. While the Saints have a sizable rebuild ahead of them, Fuaga has more than proven with his consistent rookie campaign that he's a pillar moving forward...

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: What Are The Beavers Getting In TE Jackson Bowers? | RB Coach Hotboard V2.0 | What Is OSU Getting In DL Tahjae Mullix

WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys

-> In Dallas' 23-19 loss to Washington, Cooks led the team in targets with No. 1 CeeDee Lamb on the shelf with nine. He hauled in three for 15 yards... Cooks will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins

-> In Miami's 32-20 loss to New York, Poyer started at free safety and played 64 snaps. He finished with a team-leading eight tackles on defense. Poyer signed just a one-year deal with the Dolphins, but has proven he can still play at a high level entering 2025...

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> Brandel started at left guard (17th of the year) in the Vikings' 31-9 loss to Detroit and played 65 snaps. Brandel will continue to be a key piece of the Vikings' rotation as they face the Rams in the Wildcard.

ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams

-> In LA's 30-25 loss to Seattle, Speights started at middle linebacker (ninth straight) and saw 44 snaps. He finished with three tackles... The Rams will face the Vikings in the Wildcard Round

DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots

-> In New England's 23-16 win over Buffalo, Austin started at cornerback and played 53 snaps. He finished with one tackle, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup while finishing with an overall defensive grade of 76.6... Austin will be back for the Patriots next season...

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers

-> In Carolina's 44-38 OT win over the Falcons, Hekker punted three times for 155 yards. He landed two inside the '20 and had a long punt of 57 yards on the afternoon. Hekker will be a free agent after completing a three-year deal with the Panthers...