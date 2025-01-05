Transfer Analysis: What Is Oregon State Getting In DB TJ Crandall?

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team recently landing West Virginia defensive back TJ Crandall, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down what he brings to the Beavers!
Crandall Returns To The Pacific Northwest
A native of Sammamish, Washington, Crandall returns to the Pacific Northwest after spending time at both Colorado State and West Virginia.
The Beavers have been familiar with Crandall's game for a while even though they didn't originally offer him in the 2023 recruiting cycle as he attended Skyline High School. After entering the portal in December, the Beavers and Crandall quickly made contact and got an official visit scheduled.
He would commit shortly after completing that official visit.