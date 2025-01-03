Oregon State TE Coach Jon Boyer To Become QB Coach At Michigan State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State tight ends coach Jon Boyer is set to become the quarterbacks coach at Michigan State, Pete Thamel first reported it on Friday afternoon.

Boyer is coming off his first season as Oregon State's TE coach, taking over for Brian Wozniak, who followed Smith to MSU a season ago. He'll be moving to a new position on the Spartan staff, shifting over to quarterbacks after spending the past year with the TEs.

He just completed his sixth season on the Beavers' staff and first with the TEs after having started as a quality control coach and senior advisor on the offensive side of the ball.

The Beavers now have two full-time openings to fill on their staff, one being at TE and the other at RB after Thomas Ford became the head coach at Idaho...

