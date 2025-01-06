Where Oregon State MBB Ranks In Latest NCAA NET Rankings

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following a win over San Diego to improve to 12-4, the Oregon State men's basketball team checked in at No. 66 in the latest NCAA Net Rankings, up two spots from the last rank.

The FULL NET RANKINGS CAN BE FOUND HERE

The Beavers and head coach Wayne Tinkle are off to a good start this season, sitting at 12-4 (2-1 WCC) with wins over Utah Tech, Weber State, Western Oregon, Cal State Fullerton, UC Davis, Idaho, UC Irvine, Sacramento State, Charleston, Oakland, Portland, and San Diego and losses to Oregon, North Texas, Nebraska, and LMU.

Net rankings are one of the primary metrics the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee utilizes, so you want your ranking to be high, similar to RPI...

Oregon State is back in action Thursday at Santa Clara...