Transfer Analysis: What Is Oregon State Getting In OL Josiah Timoteo?

With the Oregon State football team recently landing Nevada offensive lineman Josiah Timoteo, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down what he brings to the Beavers!
Beavers Land Another OL Starter From Nevada In Josiah Timoteo
After developing former Nevada Wolfpack offensive lineman Grant Strack during his two seasons in Corvallis, Timoteo was a portal player who made sense for Oregon State. The Beavers had success in developing Starck during his time in Corvallis, and that success was easy to point to for the Beavers in their pursuit of Timoteo.
Nonetheless, as things do in the transfer portal, Timoteo's recruitment moved fast in the protal. After entering the portal officially on December 10, it took just 10 days for the Nevada offensive lineman to land in Corvallis with the Beavers.