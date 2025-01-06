Oregon State DB Tyrice Ivy Set To Return In 2025

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State defensive back Tyrice Ivy will be returning for his final campaign in 2025, Ivy has confirmed to BeaversEdge.com.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder had another season of eligibility come his way by way of the recent JUCO ruling, and he now joins Nikko Taylor as the players who intend to return in 2025 as a result.

Ivy's return is a big boost to the Beavers' secondary, both from an experience and scheme-fit standpoint. Ivy played in all 12 games (four starts) at either safety or free safety and recorded 35 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.

