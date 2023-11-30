PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould announced on Thursday afternoon that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-8, 172-pounder is coming off a redshirt junior season with the Beavers that saw him have his most productive season to date, hauling in 44 receptions for 718 yards and two scores and leading the Beavers in receiving yards.

While eligibility-wise Gould had another season available to him, because of a redshirt year and the COVID year of 2020, this was his fifth season in Corvallis. He had elected to walk with the graduating class during senior day against Washington...

For his Oregon State career, Gould tallied 84 receptions, 1,360 yards, and six receiving scores, while also adding a rushing score and 83 yards rushing.

With Gould no longer in the fold, that means increased bowl reps at receiver for Silas Bolden, Jesiah Irish, Jimmy Valsin, and Zach Card as things currently stand.

Gould penned the following statement on social media:

"First off, I want to thank God for putting me in a position to be able to play the great game of football and showcase my talent across the country. To my mom and sister, thank you for always being in my corner no matter the ups and downs we've been through. I appreciate the countless sacrifices you have both made to support me throughout this journey more than you can ever realize.

"To my aunts Nikki and Cassie, I could never thank you both enough for the opportunity you gave me. You're one of the biggest reasons why I am in this position today and I am forever thankful. To the rest of my family, thank you for the continued support on and off the field throughout the years. From Leavenworth to the West Salem community, thank you to everyone who has helped or supported me throughout this journey. I appreciate you for welcoming me with open arms since day one.

Last but certainly not least, I want to thank Beaver Nation. I appreciate all the endless love and support during my four years in Corvallis. You have always shown love no matter what! To the Oregon State staff, thank you for taking a chance on an undersized kid who many doubted. You gave me an opportunity to change my life and I am forever grateful. To my teammates, I love you all! I will forever be grateful for the relationships and bonds I have made with y'all. I will always be rooting for every single one of you in life.

With that being said, I have decided to chase my childhood dreams and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Thank you to everyone who has and will continue to support. All love, Go Beavs!"