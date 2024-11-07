Advertisement

Published Nov 7, 2024
Oregon State WBB Opens Season Against Colorado State
Brenden Slaughter
With the Oregon State women's basketball team opening the season against Colorado State on Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

GAME INFO

Oregon State (0-0) vs Colorado State (0-0)

4:30 p.m. PT

Fort Collins, Colo.

Watch: MW Network

Listen: Beaver Sports Radio Network

Stats: oregonstate.statbroadcast.com

Quick Hits

- Oregon State comes into the game having won 27 consecutive season-opening games including all 14 under Scott Rueck. Overall, OSU is 42-7 in its first game of a season, including a 5-4 mark as the visitors.

MR. WORLDWIDE

Scott Rueck went around the globe to assemble the 2024-25 Beavs. The team represents six countries and four continents including the 15th-year head coach's first Beavs from Spain (Lucia Navarro, Cloe Vecina) , Brazil (Cat Ferreira) and Colombia (Susana Yepes). Oregon State's success with international players dates back to two-time All-American and Pac-10 Player of the Year Tanja Kostic (Sweden) and includes 2024 Olympian Marie Gulich, who led Germany to its first win in the tournament this summer.

CLEAN DEFENSE

Oregon State plays clean, fundamentally sound defense under coach Rueck. The Beavers rank third in the nation in fewest fouls per game over the last ten seasons, and the lack of fouls means fewer opportunities for opponents at the charity stripe. The Beavs are tied for fourth nationally in fewest free throws allowed per game over the same time frame.

KELSEY (TH)REES

Kelsey Rees showed off massive year-over-year development in her first season as a Beaver, most notably as a floor-spacer at the 4 and 5. The senior improved her three-point percentage by almost seven points over her best year at Utah, making 37.7 percent from deep. According to StatsPass, Rees was one of just three players who are 6-foot-5 or taller to shoot 37.5 percent or better from deep and did so on a higher volume (61 attempts) than the other two combined.

