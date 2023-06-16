PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Previewing OSU's Upcoming OV Weekend | Drew Chatfield One Of P12's Top Edge's | Analysis: OL Dylan Sikorski | Jayden Dixon-Veal Reopens Recruitment | Inside The Dam: Top QB Target Notes | Oregon State Lands OL Dylan Sikorski

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State will have a pair of representatives on 2023 FIBA EuroBasket rosters in alumnus Marie Gülich (Germany) and incoming freshman Dominika Paurová (Czech Republic).

The tournament begins on June 15 with Paurová and the Czech Republic battling Italy at 5 a.m. PT. Gülich and the German team battle France at 1:45 a.m. to open their time in the tournament. Both group play schedules are listed below and all games can be streamed on Courtside 1981 for $9.99.

Gülich, the no. 12 pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, developed from a bench player to an All-American over four years in Corvallis. She closed her career with Oregon State as an All-American and back-to-back All-Pac-12 choice.

After spending three years in the WNBA, Gülich returned to Europe and spent the last three seasons with Valencia in Liga Feminina. She averaged 13 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in the five 2023 EuroBasket qualifying contests. Her international experience includes three years of EuroBasket qualifiers and an array of U16-U20 tournaments.

Paurová, the second-youngest player in the tournament, signed with the Beavers in April after helping the Czech Republic U20 team make the 2022 FIBA European Championships Division A title game. Despite being one of the youngest players in the field, she was the sixth woman for the Czech team and averaged 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Paurová led the team with 12 points in the title game and scored nine with four rebounds in the Czech Republic's first-ever U20 win over France.

The incoming freshman also led the Czech U18 team to a sixth-place finish at the 2022 FIBA U18 Women's European Championships in Greece. She ranked seventh among all U18 players in scoring with 14.7 points per game and fifth in rebounds with 9.3 per game. She was one of the fan voting candidates for the tournament's MVP award and the All-Star Five.

Oregon State EuroBasket Group Play Schedule (All Times Pacific)

June 15 – Czech Republic vs. Italy (5 a.m.)

June 15 – Germany vs. France (11:45 a.m.)

June 16 – Czech Republic vs. Belgium (2:15 a.m.)

June 16 – Germany vs. Slovenia (9 a.m.)

June 17 – Germany vs. Great Britain (3:15 a.m.)

June 17 – Czech Republic vs. Israel (8 a.m.)