With the Oregon State women's basketball team set to host Eastern Washington to kick off the Corvallis Regional Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

Oregon State returns to the NCAA Tournament after a two-year hiatus on Friday when the Beavs battle a PNW foe in Big Sky Champion Eastern Washington

- The Beavers are a top-4 seed for the first time since 2018-19 and for the fifth time since they hosted for the first time in school history ten seasons ago (2014-15)

- Talia von Oelhoffen and AJ Marotte led the Beavs back to the Big Dance as the only two returning players from the 2021-22 season and two of seven back from 2022-23

- Raegan Beers enters the tournament as a freshly-minted All-American after the double-double queen earned honors from The Athletic and Sporting News

- Timea Gardiner scored in double figures in 12 straight games (14.9 ppg in that time)

Numbers To Know

25: Oregon State's 25.3 bench points per game led the Pac-12, was sixth among power conference teams and ranked 21st in the nation 25entering the weekend.

7: Oregon State gives no second chances. The Beavs rank 7th in the country and 2nd in the Pac-12, claiming 30.7 defensive rebounds per game.

65: The Beavers drop dimes left and right. OSU assists on over 65 percent of its made baskets and has eight players averaging at least 65 one assist per game.