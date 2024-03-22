Oregon State WBB: Beavers Set To Host Eastern Washington
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State women's basketball team set to host Eastern Washington to kick off the Corvallis Regional Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
MORE: What OSU WBB Said Ahead Of CV Regional | Preview: Baseball To Host UW | Inside The Dam: Pair Of Prospects Visiting | Beavers Take Down Portland | WBB: Beers Earns Postseason Honors | Inside The Dam: Beavers Hosting Prospects & MORE | Baseball In The Rankings | WATCH: WBB Previews NCAA Tournament | WBB Set To Host EWU
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
No. 3 Oregon State (24-7, 12-7 Pac-12) vs No. 14 Eastern Washington
5 p.m.
Gill Coliseum
Watch: ESPNU
Listen: Beaver Sports Radio Network
Beavers In The NCAA Tournament
Beavers vs Eagles (All-Time)
Quick Hits
Oregon State returns to the NCAA Tournament after a two-year hiatus on Friday when the Beavs battle a PNW foe in Big Sky Champion Eastern Washington
- The Beavers are a top-4 seed for the first time since 2018-19 and for the fifth time since they hosted for the first time in school history ten seasons ago (2014-15)
- Talia von Oelhoffen and AJ Marotte led the Beavs back to the Big Dance as the only two returning players from the 2021-22 season and two of seven back from 2022-23
- Raegan Beers enters the tournament as a freshly-minted All-American after the double-double queen earned honors from The Athletic and Sporting News
- Timea Gardiner scored in double figures in 12 straight games (14.9 ppg in that time)
Numbers To Know
25: Oregon State's 25.3 bench points per game led the Pac-12, was sixth among power conference teams and ranked 21st in the nation 25entering the weekend.
7: Oregon State gives no second chances. The Beavs rank 7th in the country and 2nd in the Pac-12, claiming 30.7 defensive rebounds per game.
65: The Beavers drop dimes left and right. OSU assists on over 65 percent of its made baskets and has eight players averaging at least 65 one assist per game.
Oregon State Statistical Breakdown
Corvallis Regional Friday Slate
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson