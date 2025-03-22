Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Drop G2 To Cal Poly Via Walk-Off

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: What The Beavers Said Postgame | WBB Falls To UNC | Jade Carey Earns Another 10 | Baseball Takes Down Cal Poly 4-1 | | Reser Files: WR Cynai Thomas

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Oregon State baseball team saw its 11-game win streak snapped when Cal Poly scored four runs in the ninth in a 7-6 loss to the Mustangs Saturday at Baggett Stadium.

Jack Collins walked the game off for Cal Poly when he hit a two-run home run over the left field fence on the first pitch he saw from Oregon State reliever Wyatt Queen.

It marked the Beavers’ (17-4) first loss this season when leading after six innings.

OSU scored first when Aiva Arquette hit a first-inning home run.

Cal Poly scored the game’s next three runs – one in each of the first three innings – before Jacob Krieg tied the game in the fourth with a two-run single. Arquette was later hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth to put the Beavers up 4-3.

Krieg drove in his third run of the game when he homered in the eighth, a solo shot that marked his seventh long ball of the season.

Easton Talt gave the Beavers a three-run lead on a solo home run in the ninth, his third round-tripper of the season.

Cal Poly, however, opened the ninth with a double off Zach Edwards, and scored the next two runs on a single and a sacrifice fly. Queen came on and recorded an out on a foul out before Collins’ home run.

MORE: EDGE POD: Previewing WBB vs UNC & Talkin' Baseball | Beaver Baseball By The Numbers | 3 Takeaways From OSU Baseball | Pro Day Results

Dax Whitney started for the Beavers and scattered six hits and three runs in four innings. AJ Hutcheson then tossed three scoreless innings.

Queen took the loss, dropping to 1-1 on the year.

Cal Poly’s Caden Pearlman, who allowed Talt’s home run in the ninth, picked up the win to improve to 1-0.

Next Up

Oregon State and Cal Poly finish the series Sunday at Baggett Stadium. Note, first pitch is slated for 12:35 p.m., 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled.

Oregon State Game Notes

• The Beavers scored first for the 19th time in 21 games this season.

• Oregon State is now 6-2 in games decided by two runs or less.

• OSU is 158-19 under Mitch Canham when leading after six. The Beavers, meanwhile, are 170-8 when leading into the ninth.

• Talt now has two home runs and seven RBI during a six-game hit streak.

• Arquette has hit home runs in back-to-back games for the second time this season. The first came in Round Rock, Texas against Oklahoma and Minnesota.

• Krieg’s three RBI gave him four multi-RBI efforts on the season.

• His home run was his first since March 12 against Washington State.

• The Beavers have recorded 23 hits over the first two games, eight of which have gone for extra bases.

• OSU has also struck out just 10 times over the two games while drawing six walks.

• Oregon State’s pitchers have recorded 24 strikeouts over the first 18 innings in the series.

OSU Athletics