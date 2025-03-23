Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Take Series vs Cal Poly

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Who Could Be OSU's Next Commit? | What The Beavers Said Postgame | WBB Falls To UNC | Jade Carey Earns Another 10 | Baseball Takes Down Cal Poly 4-1 | | Reser Files: WR Cynai Thomas

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Ethan Kleinschmit struck out six in a season-long seven innings to send sixth-ranked Oregon State to an 8-2 win over Cal Poly Sunday, taking the series at Baggett Stadium.

The lefty scattered five hits and two runs in his sixth outing of the season and was backed by an Oregon State (18-4) offense that took advantage of Cal Poly (14-8) defensive and pitching miscues.

Kleinschmit, who improved to 4-1, saw the Beavers give him a 4-0 lead when the Mustangs committed three errors in the third. OSU scored twice to get on the board first when an Aiva Arquette sacrifice bunt was overthrown at first.

Trent Caraway also drove in a run on a single in the inning, and a second run came through when the ball skipped past the left fielder.

Oregon State went up 6-0 in the fourth on a pair of wild pitches by Cal Poly starter Ethan Marmie.

Cal Poly managed to get its two runs off Kleinschmit in the seventh but solo home runs by Dallas Macias in the eighth inning and Caraway in the ninth pushed the Beavers back to the six-run advantage.

Oregon State finished with 12 hits off three Cal Poly pitchers, which included a game-high by AJ Singer and two each by Caraway, Wilson Weber and Easton Talt.

Marmie was charged with the loss, dropping to 3-2 on the year. He allowed seven hits and six runs in four innings.

Next Up

Oregon State heads to Hillsboro Tuesday night for a matchup with Washington at Hillsboro Ballpark. For those not able to go to the game, listen on the Varsity Network or watch it in the Portland region on KOIN. The game will also be live streamed on KOIN.com, KOIN+ and also Pac-12 Insider which can be found on Amazon Prime, Plex and other mobile and television applications.

OSU Athletics