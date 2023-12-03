PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following an 8-4 (5-4 Pac-12) campaign, the 19th-ranked Oregon State football team is heading to the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish!

It will be the third time the Beavers have faced ND all-time, with the Beavers holding a 2-0 advantage…

The Sun Bowl will be Friday, Dec. 29th at 11 a.m. and will be televised on CBS...

The Beavers will be led by interim head coach Kefense Hynson as new head coach Trent Bray announced during his press conference that Hynson would still handle bowl game coaching duties as he needed to focus on recruiting and building his staff.

Per Hynson, he'll call the offensive plays, while defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa will call the defensive plays. For the remainder of the coaching assignments, check them out HERE...

Oregon State is 12-7 all-time in bowl games after defeating Florida 30-3 in the Las Vegas Bowl last season. OSU is also 2-0 in Sun Bowls, with a 39-38 victory over Missouri in 2006 and again two years later in 2008 when the Beavers beat Pittsburgh 3-0.

The Beavers will be without several key playmakers as running back Damien Martinez (away from team), right tackle Taliese Fuaga (NFL Draft), receiver Anthony Gould (NFL Draft), and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (transfer portal) won't be suiting up.

There could be additional players who opt to not play in the bowl game, but seniors Kitan Oladapo, center Jake Levengood, and linebacker John McCartan all said they would play in the game when we spoke to them late last week.

