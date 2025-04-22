Oregon State Baseball Sweeps Gonzaga in Midweek Tilt

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WATCH: Beavers Talk Extra-Inning Win Over Gonzaga | Beavers To Play Montana In 2026 | Preview Beaver Baseball To Host Gonzaga | Beaver Baseball Ranks

The Oregon State baseball team secured a midweek series sweep of the Gonzaga Bulldogs with an 8-3 victory on Monday evening at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field to push their win streak to 12.

Gonzaga opened up the scoring in the top of the first inning with an RBI double and an RBI single from Gage Mestas and Hudson Shupe to take a 2-0 lead.

Bulldogs shortstop Ty Yukumoto extended the lead 3-0 for Gonzaga in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI single.

The Beavers scored their first run of the evening on an RBI groundout from Canon Reeder to cut the Gonzaga lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Dawson Santana cut the deficit to one run on an RBI single to make the score 3-2.

MORE: Beavers Land James Madison Transfer | The 3-2-1: What We Learned From OSU's Spring Game | 10 Players To Watch Ahead Of OVs Part 2 | Oregon State Lands GSU OL Transfer

Santana’s RBI single was the first hit and RBI of his Oregon State career. Before the 8-3 victory over Gonzaga, he hadn’t recorded a hit in the 12 games he played in 2024.

The Beavers took their first lead of the game on a 2-RBI single for Aiva Arquette to make the score 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Gavin Turley extended the lead for the Beavers 7-3 in the following at-bat with a three-run home run, adding to the single-season home run record he broke in the series against CSUN.

Bryce Hubbard extended the lead for the Beavers at the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single to score 8-3.

Next, the Beavers have a three-game series against Oregon at PK Park and a mid-week matchup against the Ducks at Goss on Tuesday.

Oregon State Notes

• AJ Singer became just the second Beaver to start at third this season, joining Trent Caraway, who started the first 38 games.

• Santana collected both his first career hit and RBI in the win.• OSU improved to 5-3 this season when an opponent scores first.

• Turley pushed his career RBI total to 171 and is now nine shy of setting the OSU career record. He currently stands fourth.

• Turley also has 51 RBI on the year, 11 shy of tying for ninth in a single season at OSU.

• Turley’s home run was his 14th of the year, tying him for ninth in a single season at Oregon State. He also hit 14 as a freshman in 2023 and then tallied 19 a year ago.

• Aiva Arquette extended his hit streak to 12 games. That’s the third-longest streak by a Beaver this season following Turley’s 15-gamer and 14 by Caraway.

• The Beavers are now 23-3 when scoring at least six runs.

• Oregon State’s bullpen combined for 15 1/3 scoreless innings over the two-game sweep of Gonzaga. OSU used eight relievers and the group scattered six hits and seven walks while striking out 17.